SEAL Sniper on Why the 7.62 NATO Round Is the Best Option for Civilians
AI Overview
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed.
The author argues that the 7.62 NATO round, also known as the .308 Winchester, is the best choice for a primary weapon due to its utility and widespread availability. This round has been a staple in NATO for decades and is accessible in many retail locations.
Key points from this article:
- The 7.62 NATO round was introduced in the U.S. with the M14 rifle and M60 machine gun in the late 1950s.
- How the 7.62 NATO round serves as a versatile tool for survival, hunting, and self-defense, remaining effective up to 800 meters.
- Why the round's affordability and availability at retailers like Walmart and Bass Pro make it a practical choice for firearm owners in North America.
Hands down. If you are a civilian the 7.62 NATO round is the best option for you. Read on to find out why.
What readers are saying
Generating a quick summary of the conversation...
This summary is AI-generated. AI can make mistakes and this summary is not a replacement for reading the comments.
COMMENTS