US Strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island Raise Stakes for Global Oil Supply

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The United States is reinforcing its presence in the region. Some 2,500 Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), along with the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7), are being deployed to the Middle East. These forces are currently based in Japan and are capable of amphibious landings, embassy security, civilian evacuation, and disaster relief.

The warnings from Trump and Iranian officials underscore that the world’s energy arteries are now frontline targets.

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island… Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we… pic.twitter.com/2iEzCOyA3P

While the strikes targeted military sites including air defense, naval bases, and control towers, Tehran said its oil infrastructure remained untouched.

Iranian leaders, including parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, issued stark warnings that any attack on Kharg Island could provoke a new level of retaliation. The island is central not only to Iran’s economy but to its strategic defense. It hosts air defense installations, naval facilities, and terminals handling the country’s primary oil exports.

US President Donald Trump warned that the oil infrastructure itself could be next if Iran continues to block ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that channels roughly 20 percent of the world’s traded oil .

On Friday, US forces “obliterated” military sites on Iran’s Kharg Island, a critical hub for Tehran’s oil exports.

The war in the Middle East is no longer confined to distant skies or isolated skirmishes. It is spilling across borders, disrupting global supply chains, and sending shockwaves through markets that rely on the free flow of energy. From the Persian Gulf to Beirut, Baghdad, and beyond, every missile, drone, and strike is part of a deadly choreography.

The deployment does not guarantee a ground offensive but signals that the US is preparing for sustained operations.

Already, the US maintains 12 naval ships in the Arabian Sea, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) and eight destroyers.

Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar also houses roughly 8,000 troops.

NEW: Pentagon sending USS Tripoli, a Marine Amphibious Ready Group, and the 31st MEU to the Middle East with about 2,500 U.S. Marines, a defense official confirms to FOX News. The ship is based in Japan and could arrive in 1–2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/WI8FBLsQN5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 13, 2026

As the flotilla grows, so does the risk of direct confrontation. Any miscalculation in the crowded skies or congested shipping lanes could escalate the conflict beyond its current bounds.

Escalating Attacks and the Human Cost

Iran has intensified missile and drone attacks on Israel and Gulf neighbors while effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping. Israel continues waves of strikes against Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, deepening the humanitarian crisis.

Nearly 800 people have died and 850,000 have been displaced in the conflict’s early weeks.

Israeli airstrikes hit two buildings in the heart of Beirut near the Lebanese government’s headquarters on March 12, ramping up Israel’s offensive against Iran-backed Hezbollah and dragging Lebanon deeper into the Middle East war pic.twitter.com/xb5CLk2Mg4 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 13, 2026

Even fortified US positions are not safe. On Saturday, a missile struck the helipad inside the sprawling US Embassy complex in Baghdad. The embassy has repeatedly been targeted by Iran-aligned militias, highlighting the growing vulnerability of American personnel and infrastructure.

The US Embassy renewed its Level 4 security alert, warning of potential attacks on citizens, interests, and facilities.

Operation Epic Scale: Strikes on Targets

The scope of US and Israeli operations is unprecedented. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said more than 15,000 Iranian-linked targets have been struck since the start of the war, averaging over 1,000 per day.

Israel reported hitting over 200 targets in a single 24-hour period, including missile launchers, air defense systems, and weapons production sites.

Despite the strikes, Iran has vowed retaliation against any American-linked oil and energy infrastructure across the region. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, declared that all facilities belonging to US-affiliated companies are potential targets.

Iran will retaliate against #US, Israeli-linked “economic and banking centres” in the region after a US-Israeli aggression hit an Iranian bank, IRNA reported, citing the spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari.… pic.twitter.com/9X2J7DXwhI — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 11, 2026

The cycle of strike and counterstrike shows no sign of slowing. Every attack raises the stakes not only for military forces but for the global economy, which depends on uninterrupted energy flows.

The Global Oil Shock

The conflict is reverberating far beyond the Middle East. Global oil markets are in turmoil, sending jet fuel prices soaring. In just two weeks, prices in the US have climbed from $2.50 to nearly $4 per gallon. Airlines are grappling with rerouted flights, longer routes, and additional fuel burn, passing costs onto passengers through higher fares and fuel surcharges.

Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region, including Cathay Pacific, Air France-KLM, Air India, and Hong Kong Airlines, have announced fare increases to offset rising expenses.

Global oil markets are facing unprecedented disruptions due to the conflict in the Middle East To provide a clearer picture of this rapidly evolving situation, we’ve made our full Oil Market Report for March freely available on our site The analysis 👉 https://t.co/MrRKGDxRuX pic.twitter.com/Z5EidgUxCj — International Energy Agency (@IEA) March 13, 2026

Industry analysts warn that prolonged disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz and regional oil exports could drive global fuel costs higher, with long-haul flights affected most.

The crisis illustrates the direct link between geopolitical conflict and the daily lives of consumers. Commuters filling their tanks and travelers booking summer flights are feeling the impact immediately.

A Conflict with No End in Sight

For now, the skies and seas of the Middle East are a precarious ballet. US and Israeli forces conduct precise strikes. Iranian missiles and drones respond in kind. Shipping lanes vital to global energy flow remain under threat.

Every jet, every tanker, every convoy is part of a complex choreography that can unravel in an instant. If it does, the costs will not be measured solely in military losses. They will be measured in dollars, in rising fares, and in the daily disruptions felt by billions worldwide.

Editor’s Note: Details in this story reflect the latest information at publication and may change as events evolve.